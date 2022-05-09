20 properties suffer damage during freak storm at Bath Settlement

SOME 20 damage-to-property reports have been made to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) following a freak storm at the Bath Settlement area, Region Five, on Friday.

According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in a release, various degrees of damage to properties and structures, mainly roofs and fences, were reported.

“The community is primarily consisted of [sic] farmers, and as such, some crops, chicken pens and storage sheds were also significantly impacted. One resident reported that a quantity of her baby chickens died as a result of the storm. Residents of Bath Settlement also reported that many household appliances, furniture, mechanical, electronic and electrical equipment, clothing, school supplies and a motorcycle, all suffered extensive damage. Zinc sheets were seen scattered sporadically in several yards, belonging to several properties throughout the area,” the CDC release said.

It also noted that a quantity of food and cleaning hampers has been delivered to the Regional Chairman of Region Five and these are being distributed to Bath Settlement residents. Additional efforts are underway to assist those persons impacted by Saturday’s storm and they can begin to receive replacement sheets today, the CDC noted, pointing out that the RDC, NDC and other government agencies will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the Hydrometeorological Office through the Ministry of Agriculture has advised all residents countrywide to prepare for consistent rainfall as the rainy season is in full effect.

“Between 30mm (1.1 inches) and 70mm (2.7 inches) of rainfall is expected over the next twenty-four (24) hours. Persons are urged to contact their local authorities if they are impacted in any way or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time,” the Hydrometeorological Office said.

The storm begun last Friday evening. It was a combination of unusually high winds and heavy rains. A cone-shaped bout of wind was seen moving temporarily overhead.

Below are scenes in the aftermath of the storm.