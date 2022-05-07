Marquee matchups highlight Magnum Independence Cup Round-of-16

SPARTA Boss will oppose Future Stars, while North-East La Penitence will engage Back Circle in the marquee matchups this evening in the quarterfinals section of the Magnum Independence Cup at the National Park Tarmac, following Round of 16 wins yesterday.

Sparta Boss, who will match skills with Future Stars at 21:15hrs, defeated Mocha 4-1 in the previous round. Jermaine Junior bagged a double in the 7th and 21st minutes, while Ryan Hackett and Gregory Richardson netted in the 18th and 22nd minutes respectively. For Mocha, Stephon Ramsay scored in the 10th minute.

For Future Stars, their place in the quarterfinals was sealed, following a 4-3 win over Stabroek Ballers. Jamal Cozier recorded a double in the 15th and 22nd minutes, while Raushan Ritch and Keron Solomon netted in the 18th and 21st minutes respectively.

For the losers, Mark Jhalu tallied a double in the sixth and 14th minutes while Trevon Pluck scored in the third minute.

On the other hand, Back Circle defeated Alexander Village 3-0 to seal their matchup against North-East La Penitence at 19:00hrs. Stephon McLean recorded a brace in the sixth and 19th minutes while Jermaine Beckles scored in the 17th minute.

For North East La Penitence, a 1-0 win over Beterverwagting (BV), compliments of a Carl Tudor goal in the 14th minute, sealed their spot in the final eight sections.

Meanwhile, Gold is Money will oppose Showstoppers at 19:45hrs after they defeated Tiger Bay and Agricola respectively.

Gold is Money came from 0-3 down to defeat Tiger Bay 4-3. Randolph Wagner scored twice in the 13th and 25th minutes while Darren Benjamin and Michael Pedro netted in the 18th and 20th minute respectively.

For Tiger Bay, James Meredith, Orin Moore, and Akeem Lewis scored in the second, eighth, and 10th minutes respectively. On the other hand, Showstoppers defeated Agricola 2-0, following goals from Olvis Mitchell and Delroy Fraser in the 15th and 21st minutes.

The final match in the quarterfinals section will pit defending champions Bent Street against Melanie at 20:30hrs.

Bent Street downed Belfield 6-2. Sheldon Profitt registered a hat-trick in the 13th, 14th, and 16th minutes, while Pernell Schultz, Cosmos DeSantos, and Daniel Wilson scored in the second, 18th, and 24th minutes respectively.

For the losers, Keyron Johnson, and Colin Richmond netted in the ninth and 21st minutes respectively. Melanie defeated East Front Road 3-1. Malachi Granum scored twice in the ninth and 14th minutes, while Teon Stewart was on target in the 17th minute. Meshach Barrat scored for the losers in the 16th minute.

The respective quarter-final winners will advance to the semi-final round on May 14th at the same venue. The winners of the tournament will collect the package of $700 000, and the championship trophy, while the runners-up will receive $400 000 and the corresponding accolade.

The third- and fourth-place finishers will walk away with $200 000 and $100 000 respectively.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hinds Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.