‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden semifinals on tonight
Flashback - Scenes from the earlier action in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition at the Silvercity hard-court
THE Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship will be decided tonight with the staging of the semi-final and the grand finale, as defending champions Swag Entertainment battle Silver Bullets, and DC Ballers oppose Amazings at the Christianburg hardcourt.

Swag Entertainment defeated Darkside 2-0 in their quarter-final game to move one step closer to retaining their title. On the other hand, Silver Bullets overcame an emerging Germans’ outfit 2-1 in their quarterfinals meeting.

On the other hand, the experienced Amazings unit made light work of High Rollers, 3-1, in the previous section, while DC Ballers bested Whap-Whap 1-0 in an unlikely win.

Winners of the semi-final matches will progress to the championship match. The losers will contest the third-place playoff. The eventual tournament victors will pocket $300 000 and the championship trophy.

They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship. The runners-up will receive $200 000, and the corresponding accolade. The third- and the fourth-place finishers will walk away with $100 000, and $70 000 respectively.

