Malteenoes Sports Club scores support of cricket gear

THE Malteenoes Sports Club has produced numerous talented players who have represented Guyana in both disciplines of cricket and table tennis over the years.

Apart from national duties, many have donned the ‘whites’ at the club level in heated rivalries with club cricket in the city.

Some of those players have returned to the sporting institution, based at Thomas Lands, to give back to a pillar that moulded their current character.

Tony Ramjeawan, with support from the USA-based Dereck Singh and Dr Brian Sukhai, handed over a quantity of cricket gear to the club on Thursday.

According to Ramjeawan, the club provided an opportunity for the members to grow and develop as human beings and it was important they find a way to give back and support the next generation.

Dr Sukhai stated that cricket’s immense value means it can be used as a tool to look beyond any barrier, and he too rolled back the years of playing cricket for Malteenoes while doing Sixth Form studies at Queen’s College.

Former national player and executive of the club, Neil Barry Sr, indicated the support was vital as they looked to restart their vibrant youth programme, especially the Monday and Friday training sessions.

“Malteenoes is open for business for youth development,” Barry stressed.

Second vice-president, Steven Jacobs, revealed that the club will soon launch its youth academy over the July-August period.