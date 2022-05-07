News Archives
Maria Lodge hunter dies from multiple gunshot wounds
Dead: Suresh Dyal
THE autopsy conducted on 54-year-old Suresh Dyal has revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple gunshot wounds he received. The post-mortem was conducted on Friday by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh at the Suddie Funeral Home.

The two persons currently in custody are the ones who discovered the body. The men claimed they heard the gunshot sounds and then rushed to the location. They usually accompany Dyal to hunt.
Dyal’s 81-year-old mother had related that her son would usually go hunt and fish in the backlands regularly. She received the tragic news Monday afternoon and still cannot come to grips with it.

“My son was everything, he use to catch things and bring and share. It was something he did and he love and I didn’t know that would be my son last time,” the mother related.
The mother is calling for a thorough investigation into her son’s death. The deceased was living with his parents and was never married. The police are continuing their investigation.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
