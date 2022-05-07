THE leadership of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) upheld the tradition of honouring mothers who serve.
On Friday, mothers at the various bases were presented with early Mother’s Day Hampers by their commanders in recognition of their dedication and sacrifice as mothers and service members.
The Chief of Staff, officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force extend Happy Mother’s Day greetings to all mothers.
GDF celebrates mothers
