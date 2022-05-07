Guyana, Brazil strengthen legal co-operation in civil, criminal matters

— with signing of two treaties

THE signing of two treaties between Guyana and Brazil has paved the way for enhanced legal co-operation between the two countries in civil and criminal matters.

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Carlos França, signed both treaties during a simple ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, on Friday.

The modalities for the milestone agreements were finalised by teams led by Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who visited Guyana at the invitation of his Guyanese counterpart.

Guyana and Brazil established diplomatic relations in August 1968 and enjoy strong ties of friendship and co-operation. The two countries share a broad bilateral agenda covering issues such as infrastructure development, energy co-operation, trade and investment, health, agriculture and defence, and security co-operation.

To expand this list, there will now be full legal co-operation in civil matters which involve civil, corporate, labour and administrative law as well as criminal sentences which seek compensation for damages in the civil courts.

Further, through the second treaty, both countries agreed to provide mutual assistance in connection with investigations or prosecution of criminal offences including restraint, seizure or confiscation as well as disposal and return of assets.

Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Elisabeth Harper, said the central authorities for executing the provisions of both treaties are the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs in Guyana and Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

In the area of security, which is related to law and justice, Presidents Ali and Bolsonaro agreed to explore the possibility of negotiating specific projects related to the use of remote sensing images as an effective co-operation tool to prevent and combat transnational organised crime in their territories.

According to a joint statement, President Ali also welcomed the invitation extended by Brazil for Guyanese police officers to participate in training activities and in joint operations promoted by the International Police Co-operation Centre, which is maintained by the Federal Police of Brazil.

Also on security, the two countries will soon sign a treaty on transfer of sentenced persons between Guyana and Brazil; an interinstitutional co-operation agreement between the Guyana Police Force and the Federal Police of Brazil; an interinstitutional co-operation agreement between the Guyana Police Force and the Federal Highway Police of Brazil and a co-operation agreement for the exchange of information on public security, prevention and fight against organised crime.