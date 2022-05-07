News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Bora’ get six years for killing teen
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Junior France (left) and the late Dane Jerrick
Junior France (left) and the late Dane Jerrick

LETHEM businessman, Junior France, called ‘Bora’, was, on Friday, sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for the 2020 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old gold miner.
France was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Essequibo High Court.

In March, France was tried before a 12-member jury for the capital offence of murder. However, the jury found him guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter.
The judge took into consideration the aggravating factors of the case, including the loss of a life, and the weapon used during the commission of the crime.

She also took into consideration the compensation France gave to the victim’s family for their loss.
After announcing the six-year sentence, the judge ordered prison authorities to deduct the time he had spent on remand.

Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken presented the state’s case while attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels represented France.
According to reports, on May 17, 2020, Dane Jerrick was shot by the licensed firearm holder after he was observed loitering in front of France’s shop located at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.