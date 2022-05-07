‘Bora’ get six years for killing teen

LETHEM businessman, Junior France, called ‘Bora’, was, on Friday, sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for the 2020 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old gold miner.

France was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Essequibo High Court.

In March, France was tried before a 12-member jury for the capital offence of murder. However, the jury found him guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter.

The judge took into consideration the aggravating factors of the case, including the loss of a life, and the weapon used during the commission of the crime.

She also took into consideration the compensation France gave to the victim’s family for their loss.

After announcing the six-year sentence, the judge ordered prison authorities to deduct the time he had spent on remand.

Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken presented the state’s case while attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels represented France.

According to reports, on May 17, 2020, Dane Jerrick was shot by the licensed firearm holder after he was observed loitering in front of France’s shop located at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River.