Motorcyclist killed in Corentyne accident

41-YEAR-OLD, Rajendra Khadaroo is now dead after his motorcycle, #CG 4684, collided with a motor car, #HB 9593 on the Nigg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice early Friday morning.

Police said in a statement that “the motor car was proceeding east along Nigg Public Road at a normal rate of speed and while trying to negotiate a turn on the road, the motor car ended up into the path of the now-deceased motorcyclist — who was proceeding along the said road on his motorcycle, without wearing a safety helmet, at an alleged fast rate of speed. The motorcycle and the car collided.”

As a result of the collision, police said the now-deceased man was “flung off of the cycle onto the front windscreen of the said car then onto the road surface where he received injuries about his head and body.”

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival, police said. His cause of death was reported as “multiple injuries”. The matter is still being investigated by police.