Jumbo Jet signs US$40M deal with Sinotruk

–for over 500 new trucks to satisfy demand of growing local economy

By Cassandra Khan

AMDIST rapid economic growth, locally, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales has signed a contract valuing US$40 million with Sinotruk Incorporated, for the provision of reliable equipment to meet the contractors’ demands to execute existing and upcoming projects.

The contract was signed by General Manager of the Caribbean Sinotruk International, Taonaijie, and Nasrudeen Mohamed, founder of Jumbo Jet Auto Sales- a prominent local distributor of machinery and equipment.

Through this deal, Sinotruk, which is a company based in Hong Kong, will be providing 500 new trucks to Jumbo Jet over the next few years.

Mohamed, following the signing of the agreement, said that the demand for better quality trucks is growing in Guyana due to the rapid increase in private and public infrastructural work.

A study done by Jumbo Jet found that foreign-used trucks last only one to five years, whereas the new trucks will be able to work efficiently for over 10 years.

The company said that there will be all types of trucks available for sale to meet any demand. Some options include, but are not limited to, dump trucks, tractor unit/hauler, flat bed, all-wheel drive, 8X4, 6X6, 6X4 and much more. Spare parts for these new machinery will also be available.

Taonaijie said the signing was important to his company, since it affords them the opportunity to work with a reputable distributor such as Jumbo Jet.

Mohamed, in turn, said he is very optimistic about this partnership to help provide new, quality trucks to his country.

He also noted that with the booming economy, he is grateful for the opportunity of being the only distributor of this brand.



According to Taonaijie, he is hoping to make Guyana the centre of the Caribbean market given the expected economic boom from the oil resources. His company, he said, will also satisfy the Guyanese market effectively and efficiently.

More job opportunities will also be created with the arrival of brand-new trucks being imported and new showrooms which will be created by Jumbo Jet Auto Sales to display the variety of trucks.

The companies are also mulling the establishment of an assembling factory in Guyana, which would, in the long term, lower costs and create more jobs in various expertise.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the local economy has been a magnet for investors, who have expressed an interest to invest in massive projects across the various economic sectors.

In 2021, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, had said that 65 per cent of the private investments made in 2021 were from locals.

Dr. Ramsaroop said that even as the economy continues to grow, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, and, by extension, the government, are committed to having Guyanese benefit from the investment opportunities that are available locally.

In light of completed and ongoing projects, authorities have been investing in initiatives to enhance the skills of the local workforce.

Among the programmes the government has rolled out so far is the 20,000 online scholarships initiative, which is being facilitated through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

The objective of this and other initiatives is to ensure that every Guyanese of working age is equipped with the skills necessary for employment in the sector of his/her choice.

“An educated and highly-skilled workforce is critical to our competitiveness as a destination for investment, but also critical in ensuring that the Guyanese people are able to get jobs,” Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, had said in a past interview with the Guyana Chronicle.

Further, he related: “We want to create an environment where every single Guyanese who is of working age is equipped with skills that make them employable. Every Guyanese of employment age should have access to opportunities to acquire skills that will make them employable; and we are planning to do this at every level.”

Dr. Ramsaroop, too, had said personal enhancement, whether through skills training or academia, will be crucial going forward.