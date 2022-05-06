‘Build on the foundation they created’

–Prime Minister urges persons to learn from the lessons of indentured labourers

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, has encouraged Guyanese to build on the foundation set by the indentured labourers, whose work and traditions were honoured and remembered on Arrival Day.

The Prime Minister made those remarks at the Indian Commemorative Trust’s annual Pushpanjali cultural celebration, which was held at the Indian Monument Gardens, on Thursday.

The event marked the 22nd year of Pushpanjali cultural presentations here and the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic was detected here in 2020.

During his brief remarks at the celebration, the Prime Minister highlighted that traditions give individuals their identity and reinforces values by reminding persons of their faith and integrity, among other things.

He noted that it also encourages persons to be grateful to those that came before them and appreciate the work that they have done.

“More importantly, as we partake in traditions, particularly in a diverse society like ours, we encourage acceptance, celebrate diversity and promote unity as a country. Arrival Day reminds us of the foundation upon which our country is built, especially as we look at our current existence,” the Prime Minister said.

He went on to say that Arrival Day is a day to be proud of one’s heritage and as Guyanese to be proud and remember the struggles of the indentured labourers.

Phillips added: “Let us honor those struggles and be grateful for the lessons that we learned across our country as a result of them… let us use those lessons to remind ourselves to make positive contributions to the lives of others.”

Arrival Day 2022 marked 184 years since the arrival of Indian indentured labourers to Guyana. The Pushpanjali celebrations at the Indian monument Gardens included various aspects of the Indian culture.

Performances included Indian dances, prayers and songs from the three prominent religions in Guyana: Hinduism, Islam and Christianity.