Thirteen wickets fall on first Harpy Eagles practice match

THE majority of Guyana Harpy Eagles’ frontline batters have thus far failed to make the most of the opportunities presented on day one of their three-day practice match at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) on Monday.

Thirteen wickets fell on the first day as Keemo Paul’s XI were bowled out for 177 from 72 overs with Akshaya Persaud’s 35 (3×4) from 85 balls being the top score.

Persaud was not the only one who got a start but did not convert, as Kemol Savory (23) from 80 balls and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (21) from 78 all spent considerable time in the middle.

Kevlon Anderson (19), Junior Sinclair (18), and Matthew Nandu (17) also fell after some time in the middle, as Kevin Sinclair picked up 3-28 and Steven Sankar 2-38. Pacer Demitri Cameron got 2-14, Mavindra Dindyal (1-1), Shamer Joseph (1-14) and Clinton Pestano (1-28) got in the wickets’ column as well.

Leon Johnson’s XI, in response, reached stumps at 18-3 from seven overs with Chandrapaul Hemraj (11), Trevon Griffith (0), Dindyal (0) all back in the hut.

Johnson and Vishaul Singh are both unbeaten on three as Ronsford Beaton has chipped out 2-8 and Sylus Tyndall 1-6.

Eagles are preparing for the resumption of the Regional Four-Day season on May 18, when they will face Barbados Pride in their third-round clash at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Eagles currently sit fourth on the points table with 21.4 points, still 20.6 points adrift of the unbeaten Pride, who lead the charts with 42 points.

The Guyanese team are coming off an innings-and-57-run defeat at the hands of Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

There is another practice match, a four-day contest, starting May 9 at the Everest ground