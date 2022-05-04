Sirens, flashing lights not allowed on private security vehicles

–senior security officials urge firms to comply with established rules, regulations

PRIVATE security firms and services in Guyana must be compliant with the established rules and guidelines, and will not be allowed to operate in any ad hoc or unprofessional manner as there will be consequences, Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn and Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, have said.

The senior security officials made this charge during a very candid and interactive three-hour-long meeting on Tuesday, with heads and representatives of private security firms at the Police Officers’ Training Complex, Camp Road, Georgetown.

Of recent, there has been a dramatic increase in the demand for private services to bolster Guyana’s security architecture, and that need is expected to be even greater in the context of the myriad security challenges that could arise as a consequence of the expected rapid expansion and infrastructural development of the country’s oil and gas sector.

The meeting was facilitated to identify issues and concerns and offer suggestions related to security, especially now when the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is encouraging collaboration through very structured and developmental approaches, and in line with the force’s strategic plan.

Traffic Chief, Superintendent Ramesh Ashram, addressed the first issue at the meeting when he spoke on the use of sirens and flashing lights on security vehicles.

Ashram made it clear that security vehicles are not categorised as “emergency vehicles” such as those used by the Police Force, Fire Service and ambulance.

So, the private security services need to comply with road rules and regulations and not have sirens or flashing lights on their vehicles. If caught, Ashram said it will result in the revocation of their motor vehicle certificate of fitness.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram, in his brief remarks, congratulated the private security firms for their continuous support to the Guyana Police Force over the years.

However, he suggested that private security personnel should not only be trained to protect property or to guard a place, but it is imperative that they have some amount of general and local knowledge.

“Your responsibility is to ensure the provision of quality service to your clients. Therefore, it’s imperative to enhance training in your organisation so as to improve the quality of service provided,” Budhram said.

He added: “Another issue I want to touch on is that whenever persons are on duty or when they are being relieved of duty, the measures of securing firearms collected from persons who were on duty are oftentimes not in keeping with the procedures or the SOPs that need to be followed and we need to ensure this is done.”

He also said that, with Guyana on an upward growth trajectory, there will be security challenges that the force and private security firms will have to prepare for.

COLLABORATION

It is for this reason that he underscored the importance of the private security services and firms collaborating with the police force to make Guyana a safer place.

Acting Police Commissioner Hicken, in his remarks, underscored the importance of having private security firms and the crucial role they play in partnering with the police force to ensure that there is a safer society for all Guyanese.

He also commended private firms for their reduction of “accidental discharge” of firearms and urged them to take great care and caution, and to pay heed to the practical and theoretical aspects of security training.

“The Guyana Police Force and private security firms will continue to work in partnership,” Hicken said, noting that there is a need for more collaborative effort as it relates to information sharing.

He said that, after Tuesday’s engagement, there must be a positive change in behaviour, posture and professionalism in all private security services in Guyana.

He also called on the private security firms to have a standardised employment procedure.

“Security firms must do complete background checks when hiring personnel, as this will help to ensure you protect and maintain the image of your organisation and by extension your clients and our country,” Police Commissioner (ag) Hicken said.

Stressing on the need to be neat and maintain uniformity and decorum, the Police Commissioner reminded stakeholders that their mode of dress was of great importance and must, at all times, be adhered to.

UNPROFESSIONAL

Hicken also spoke about professionalism within security firms, highlighting instances where security personnel are seen on social media, including the popular “Tic Toc,” posing with big guns and in their uniforms.

“This is unacceptable and unprofessional and this trend needs to stop immediately,” the acting Top Cop asserted.

Hicken said there were instances where security firms would have their officers exposing large weapons while on duty and that has the potential to create a hostile situation with civil society. It could also have negative implications for Guyana’s tourism sector, as well as the general safety of citizens.

To that end, the acting Top Cop said there must be professionalism, especially when it concerns handling of firearms.

He encouraged the proprietors of private security firms to conduct frequent training within their organisations, to enhance efficiency and customer service.

Minister Benn, in his remarks, urged the proprietors of the private security firms to ensure professionalism is maintained and that there should be continuous improvements in the quality of service offered to clients.

Noting that continuous training was important, he charged: “I want you all to impart that knowledge to the persons you have in your employ… the duty and responsibility reside with you to ensure that you run your services professionally and to make sure that the persons you employ do so in a professional manner so as to mitigate risks.”

“We need a safe, secure and democratic Guyana,” Minister Benn declared.

He noted that authorities need security firms to be licensed and to have a clear understanding of what is expected of them.

The minister also informed the representatives that he was prepared to revoke the license of any private security firm that was found in breach of the law.

Minister Benn also endorsed the sentiments expressed by previous speakers as they related to the need for more training to be done with security personnel.

The minister said it was important to maintain a professional security posture, as well as being alert and aware.

“Your responsibility is to provide discrete service to your clients and to protect them, not to act outside of the law,” Minister Benn told the representatives.

In closing, he thanked the Police Commissioner (ag) and his team for affording him the opportunity to meet and engage with representatives from the various security services.

Minister Benn said he also looked forward to the strengthening partnerships and having more collaborative efforts between private security services and the Guyana Police Force.