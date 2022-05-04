Air traffic systems to be boosted

–as CJIA, Houston Airport System sign MoU

THE Government of Guyana, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Houston Airport System (HAS), to strengthen collaboration and promote the expansion of a safe, modern, and efficient airport system.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the government by the Chairman of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Board of Directors, Sanjeev Datadin, on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas.

According to a release from CJIA, Datadin described the event as a red-letter day in the history of aviation development in Guyana.

He said that this partnership will accelerate the developments already taking shape, not just in Guyana, but more specifically at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Additionally, he reminded that partnerships, such as this, are essential for the sustainability of the aviation sector.

The CJIA is expected to benefit, immensely, from this newly signed agreement with the exchange of technical expertise and support between Guyana and Houston.

The Houston Airport System provides a safe and dynamic air services network that fosters economic viability for the aviation (transportation) industry.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CJIA, Ramesh Ghir, who is also present in Texas, said the Houston Airport System presents an opportunity for Guyana to increase its connectivity to the rest of the world.

He added: “HAS is ranked as one of the largest airport systems in the world, which means that such allies in the aviation sector can further increase Guyana’s potential to promote and market itself as being among the top travel and investment destinations.”

During brief remarks, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, applauded this partnership which paves the way for the exchange of expertise in the areas of operation, economic development, and advancements of both airports.

Both expressed optimism that by working together the airports will be better positioned to increase airlift between Guyana and Houston in the introduction of new airlines and increased frequencies from the existing carriers.

Witnessing the signing of the MoU were CEO of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop; Mr. Syed Lutfi Hassan, Guyana’s Honorary Consul General to the Southwest United States, and other representatives, who are in Houston, Texas, representing Guyana at the annual Offshore Technology Conference.