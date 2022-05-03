Woman homeless after fire guts West Ruimveldt residence

SHABIKIE Fernandes is now counting her losses after a fire believed to be electrical in origin completely destroyed her Lot 188 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme home on Monday.

A press release from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) noted that ranks received a call about the fire around 04:47hrs, and three fire tenders responded immediately.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed that the two-storey wooden and concrete house was engulfed in flames.

As a result of the fire, the uninsured building and its contents were destroyed leaving the woman homeless.

According to the GFS, the purported cause of the fire is faulty electrical wiring which resulted in the sparking, igniting, and spreading of the flames to nearby combustibles.

Also affected by the blaze was a two-storey wooden and concrete building located next door. It is owned and occupied by Rudolph Sam and his family of three.

Sam’s AC unit was slightly damaged along with 10 meters of PVC guttering on the northern side of his premises, due to the radiated heat from the Fernandes’ home.

“The Guyana Fire Service continues to encourage citizens to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and to adhere to safety measures in order to protect their homes and loved ones from fire emergencies,” the release added.