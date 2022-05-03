News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Woman homeless after fire guts West Ruimveldt residence
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The remains of Shabikie Fernandes’ house following the fire
The remains of Shabikie Fernandes’ house following the fire

SHABIKIE Fernandes is now counting her losses after a fire believed to be electrical in origin completely destroyed her Lot 188 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme home on Monday.

A press release from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) noted that ranks received a call about the fire around 04:47hrs, and three fire tenders responded immediately.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed that the two-storey wooden and concrete house was engulfed in flames.

As a result of the fire, the uninsured building and its contents were destroyed leaving the woman homeless.

According to the GFS, the purported cause of the fire is faulty electrical wiring which resulted in the sparking, igniting, and spreading of the flames to nearby combustibles.

Also affected by the blaze was a two-storey wooden and concrete building located next door. It is owned and occupied by Rudolph Sam and his family of three.

Sam’s AC unit was slightly damaged along with 10 meters of PVC guttering on the northern side of his premises, due to the radiated heat from the Fernandes’ home.

“The Guyana Fire Service continues to encourage citizens to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and to adhere to safety measures in order to protect their homes and loved ones from fire emergencies,” the release added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.