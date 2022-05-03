Free media the hallmark of a democratic society

–GPA, US, UK, Canada and EU underscore in messages to mark World Press Freedom Day

THE Guyana Press Association (GPA) has urged journalists and media houses to be on the alert and safeguard against cybersecurity threats in its message to mark World Press Freedom Day, which is being observed this year under the theme, “Journalism under Digital Siege”.

“This theme is apt because of the emergence of more Online-based media, and the transition to or convergence of conventional media to social media platforms,” the GPA said in a release.

Undoubtedly, this would pose threats to their Information Technology (IT) systems, such as costly and destructive intrusions by Ransomware and Spyware.

“Ultimately, this affects the public at large which the media serves, and thus can affect the freedom of expression which is a fundamental human right,” the GPA said.

The GPA also shared that the Cybercrime Act criminalises the transmission of certain information by electronic means, and this, it contends, is a matter of concern.

The local media watchdog also urged journalists to be wary of what they download, and the sources from which they download and other electronic devices, as such acts can potentially install spyware that can access their information and contacts.

“Additionally, media houses should, of necessity, take the requisite action to minimise the surveillance and monitoring of their work in violation of the freedom to receive and impart ideas,” the GPA said.

Meanwhile, the USA, Britain, Canada and the European Union (ABCEU), in a joint press statement, said World Press Freedom Day gives the opportunity to acknowledge the significant work of journalists, to remind of the fundamental principles of press freedom, and assess the current state of press freedom locally and around the world.

CORNERSTONE

The ABCEU underscored that media freedom is a cornerstone of democratic societies, and essential to the protection of human rights, fundamental freedoms and universal values anchored in the Universal Declaration for Human Rights.

The media, the joint statement noted, plays an essential role in societies, defending and advancing the truth, and amplifying the voices of the public by sharing stories authentically.

The ABCEU observed that journalists have been at the forefront in times of danger in Guyana, including during incidents such as fires and flooding, and they tell the heart-breaking stories of women and families who have been victims of domestic violence.

Members of the media are a key source of information on national topics such as Guyana’s rapid development, while at the same time holding government, opposition, parliamentarians and others accountable.

“Press attention to accountability has never been more important in Guyana, with a historically large revenue stream entering government coffers, and a regularly stated intent to use those resources for a development agenda that cuts across all regions and races. There is also a larger principle at stake that strong democracies require free information flow in the public marketplace of opinions and ideas. As inconvenient as criticism can be to government officials and other leaders, it is an essential part of the democratic cacophony,” the ABCEU said.

They noted that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the media helped to keep societies updated about developments with the pandemic, to learn of best practices to prevent the spread of the virus and, importantly, to counter false or misleading information.

“With matters of life and the quality of life in the balance, journalists must be allowed to report facts freely without attacks and acts of intimidation or censorship at a time where the capacity to speak truth is constantly under attack around the world. Media freedom also requires freedom from all forms of undue influence or pressure, be it political, economic or financial, so that they can report independently and objectively.

MUST NOT BE TOLERATED

“The abuse and harassment of journalists while doing their jobs must also not be tolerated. Female journalists and members of the LGBTQ community are often victims of inappropriate comments and sexual harassment, and that must end,” said the ABCEU in the joint statement.

At a time where journalists are increasingly using a digital space, the ABCEU said it is clear that bold action is needed from governments to acknowledge and address the evolving media environment. As the media continues to transform locally, the ABCEU noted that the presence and voice of the Guyana Press Association is even more important.

“Together, we must engage constructively to find practical solutions to protect the voices of journalists in both the traditional and digital space.

“We thank journalists in Guyana for their continuous work, which has not only informed but uplifted the voices of communities, and we commit to continuing to support the local media and the fundamental principles of press freedom,” the joint statement concluded.