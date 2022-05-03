Miranda Thakur-Deen named Guyanese Senator in WBAF Grand Assembly

THE World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) Board of Directors, on April 25, unanimously named Miranda Thakur-Deen as the senator representing Guyana in its Grand Assembly.

According to a media release from WBAF – an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), Thakur-Deen, who is a Senior Managing Partner at Atlantic Ventures Holding Inc., was chosen after being recognised as an influential person in global early-stage investment markets.

The inclusion of Guyana in WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for Guyana’s start-ups, scale-ups, and high-growth businesses, and opens doors for economic development. Guyana is now more connected with global investment markets.

As a direct spin-off benefit of Guyana’s inclusion in the forum, local angel investors, incubation centres, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate ventures and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more opportunities to connect with global leaders in the same field.

The World Business Angels Investment Forum facilitates global collaboration to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for start-ups, scale-ups, innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and medium enterprises as well as promoting gender equality and women’s participation in all sectors of the world economy.

The forum interacts with leaders in all areas of society, first and foremost in business and political spheres, to help assess needs and establish goals, bearing in mind that the public interest is of paramount importance. It engages a wide range of institutions – public and private, local and international, commercial and academic – to help shape the global agenda.

“As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnerships for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF supports start-ups, develops entrepreneurial ecosystems, and helps venture capital and companies connect with international companies, fintech, and other relevant institutions. We are confident about our contribution to the economic development of the country by facilitating connections with entrepreneurial ecosystems. We strongly believe that Guyana will soon become a country that can foster the development of its economy in a more entrepreneurial atmosphere,” Baybars Altuntas, Chairman of the WBAF Board of Directors said.

WBAF accomplishes its mission through various parties and channels. These include 138 high commissioners, senators, and international partners from 79 countries; seven country offices on five continents; the WBAF Business School and its more than 50 faculty members from 32 countries; and five international working committees.

Additionally, WBAF has an angel investment fund, partnerships with 12 global institutions, and economic cooperation agreements with five governments.

The WBAF World Congress, held in February of each year, hosts at least five summits and numerous other events, including a Global Fundraising Stage and a World Excellence Awards ceremony. WBAF also boasts a number of publications, among which are the WBAF Business School Journal, World-Class Startup Magazine, and Angel Investor Review Online.