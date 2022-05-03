Commander Pareshram urges businesses to invest in CCTV cameras

-says footage has solved crimes, many incidents

COMMANDER of Police Division 4C (Industry to Mahaica, East Coast Demerara), Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram is urging the business community to install CCTV cameras in order to protect their businesses and homes and offer benefits to the wider society.

“It deters criminal elements from conducting such incidents of theft. Once they [notice] CCTV, it gives them a 50/50 chance if to commit or not to commit,” he said during a recent interview with the police force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).

“And we’ve been trying to push with our stakeholders, our business community on ways on how they can mitigate those incidents,” he added.

Noting that footage from CCTV cameras have resulted in numerous arrests by the Guyana Police Force, the commander said: “It has been successful. We have seen that a number of our incidents that occurred for the year so far, that with the help of CCTVs we have been able to solve those incidents. A number of persons have been arrested because of that.”

He continued: “Not only with the help of those private CCTVs but our own, the CCTV camera room at Turkeyen command centre.”

He noted that the use of more technology throughout his division will create a safer and more secure environment for citizens.

“That is why we’re trying to push across the corridor, the use of more technology, in terms [of] creating that atmosphere for better physical security, because a number persons may complain that they want to see the police here or want to see the police there, but the policeman and woman cannot be in one area all the time,” Senior Superintendent Pareshram said.

“That is why we’re trying to enter into this partnership to give them the tips on ways they can improve the security, [while] at the same time having that closer collaboration with the police,” he added.

Further, the commander noted that they have been encouraging persons to report suspicious activities. “We have been trying to push that if you see anything report it, because once you report it and we respond to it, it may deter a lot of things,” he said before adding, “It may not be positive in the sense of a crime, those perpetrators or those suspected individuals may be there to commit a crime, but once you report it the police will respond to check it out, and once we check it out who knows, it can deter a lot of things.”

The commander called on persons in his jurisdiction to do more reporting and urged citizens not to hesitate to report an incident or suspicious activities which can also help to deter crime.

Additionally, he encouraged persons to utilise the 911 reporting system and respective police station numbers when there are issues that the police can assist in solving.

Notably, the commander added that under the stewardship of Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken, there has been an increase in meetings with stakeholders and officials of Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in the division in order to address the various issues that affect persons in all communities.