PPP/C extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim community
PPP

AS the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed, on this sacred and joyous occasion the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to say Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim brothers and sisters here in Guyana and in the diaspora.

During Ramadan, Muslims made tremendous sacrifices for spiritual advancement through fasting. It is the party’s wish that the virtues of fasting and the spirituality sought would have been achieved by all.

Eid-ul-Fitr brings joy of the feast following the month-long fast and is associated with the Zakat or charity, whereby Muslims selflessly contribute to the upliftment of mankind, especially the less fortunate. This aids in the removal of societal barriers and, in the process, bonds of brotherhood are strengthened to help derive peace globally. As is customary on such occasions, our party urges reflection on its significance, allowing us the opportunity to be motivated given the value and potential for individual and collective advancement.

Eid Mubarak!

People’s Progressive Party

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
