News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
PNCR: Let us continue to demonstrate compassion and kindness to one another
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
PNC

ON behalf of the PNC/R, the parliamentary opposition, and on my personal behalf, I extend warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings on this joyous occasion to all Guyanese, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters here in Guyana and in the diaspora.  The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr signals the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims increased their worship and charity, and fasted the entire month in obedience to God Almighty.

Ramadan reminded us of our responsibilities to nurturing brotherhood, social responsibility, and the commitment to self-sacrifice to ensure the less fortunate can benefit from food, clothing and shelter.  As Ramadan comes to an end and as we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, let us continue to demonstrate compassion and kindness to one another.  Let us continue to strive for social cohesion in Guyana. Let us live up to the ideal of religious tolerance as is enshrined in our constitution.

Eid Mubarak to Guyana on this festive occasion.  May God Almighty grant us unity and harmony as we endeavour to build a Guyana free from fear and ill will and seek to nurture the goodness of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid Mubarak!

People’s National Congress Reform

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.