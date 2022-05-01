President Ali keen on addressing disunity among trade unions

–says development of working class being pursued comprehensively

ACKNOWLEDGING workers to be the backbone of Guyana’s economy, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that he is committed to working with the local trade unions in an effort to eliminate the age-old disunity that has hindered the development of workers.

“Workers’ unity, unfortunately, is being imperilled by the ongoing divisions in our trade union movement; discord within and between unions will only add to the disunity. The fissures within the trade union movement can only be mended by addressing their root causes,” President Ali said in his Labour Day message on Saturday.

To this end, the Head of State said that he is looking forward to working with the trade union movement in a spirit of respect rather than rancor; hope rather than hostility, and cooperation instead of confrontation.

“This is necessary if there is to be greater success in navigating global recovery,” Dr. Ali said, alluding to the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that over the past two years, workers have borne the brunt of global economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus, which has inflicted death, pain and misery on the working class.

The President made specific reference to the fact that worldwide, more than six million lives have been lost, with many being of a working age.

“Millions of workers were placed on the breadline as economies contracted, and businesses crumbled. The supply-chain crisis has added to the burdens of workers, while the war in Ukraine has further compounded workers’ difficulties,” Dr. Ali recognised.

The President said that Guyana owes an eternal debt of gratitude to its workers, whose contributions cannot be erased, forgotten or diminished.

“Whether it was in the field or factory; on the waterfront or in the offices, workers have been at the forefront of agitation for betterment,” Dr. Ali said.

He noted that as a government, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has been mindful of the hardships faced by workers as a result of the aforementioned externalities.

“This is why we have been adopting measures to increase workers’ take-home income, cushion the effects of price increases, provide relief to households, make housing loans and construction more affordable for low-income earners, and remove the onerous taxation burdens previously imposed on citizens,” President Ali said.

He asserted that even with a long list of effective government measures, complete recovery will take time, and will require adjustments on the part of all, including workers. Notwithstanding the daunting challenges that lie ahead, Dr. Ali said that he is upbeat about Guyana’s future.

“The country’s economy is set on a transformative and upward trajectory of development. This pathway is aimed at ensuring a higher standard of living for the present and future generations,” the President said, maintaining that with the new dispensation, workers will not be left behind.

Rather, he assured the nation that the working men and women of Guyana will share equitably in the benefits which will flow from our economy in the years ahead.

Dr. Ali also said that his vision for workers’ development is holistic, broad-based and filled with ever-increasing opportunities for development and investment.

Further, Dr. Ali said that the government is rebooting the country’s education system to prepare Guyanese for the opportunities that will come.

“I want to emphasise how important it will be for us to train the country’s future workforce; this is why we are placing so much emphasis on education, including technical and vocational studies,” Dr. Ali said.

Already, the government has rolled out its 20,000 Online scholarships initiative, with offers of a myriad courses ranging from certificates to PhDs, via reputable universities across the world.

Added to that, the government’s education cash grants are also serving as a stimulus to keep children in primary and secondary schools; children who will eventually benefit from continued support for a solid tertiary education.

Moreover, the President said that the new economy will provide the resources for improving social services and human development, including the provision of opportunities for every working-class family to own their own home, and have access to essentials such as potable water, electricity, and sanitation services.

The Head of State also promised to work assiduously to deliver better healthcare services to the people of Guyana.

In commending the efforts of the local workforce, Dr. Ali said that the government is also committed to ensuring that retirees and the elderly population can enjoy a dignified existence.

“After work, we want workers and their families to have easy and convenient access to recreational and relaxing activities,” President Ali envisioned, assuring the nation that “life will get better for our workers and their families,” as Guyana will have more revenues at its disposal.

However, Dr. Ali posited that improved revenues can only be secured if “we are prepared to work together rather than against each other.”

“Workers are the backbone of our economy; they will become the protagonists of the future we desire,” President Ali said, adding that going forward, the lessons of the past two years have highlighted the need and urgency of building a more resilient economy.

“And there is no better segment of our society which exemplifies the toughness, tenacity and ability to rebound from crises than our workers,” the President insisted.

He noted, too, that as a protection for workers, Guyana’s Constitution and labour laws are progressive, and supported by government’s record of increasing workers’ disposable income, providing wage and non-wage benefits, and enhancing working-class livelihoods.

Furthermore, Dr. Ali said that the reinstituted Ministry of Labour is being strengthened to more vigorously protect workers’ rights, and ensure their safety.