Squash athlete killed in vehicle accident involving drunken driver
DEAD: Ian Mekdeci
POLICE, today, confirmed that 27-year-old, Ian Mekdeci, of Subryanville, Georgetown, was killed early Sunday morning in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Sandy Babb and Vlissengen Road, outside GDF’s headquarters.

Mekdeci was a passenger of motor car #PXX 4592, driven by 31-year-old, Sheik Baksh of Kitty. The other vehile involved, #PTT 4136, was driven 37-year-old, Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident, Roberto Narine, the police statement said.

“Enquires disclosed that the motor Jeep #PTT 4136 was proceeding along Vlissengen Road whilst motor car #PXX 4592 was proceeding west along Sandy Babb Street and on the approach at the intersection, the driver of the motor car was crossing/proceeding on the ‘green light’.

“However, it was alleged that the driver of the motor Jeep failed to stop at the intersection which resulted in the front portion of motor Jeep #PTT 4136 colliding with the left side of motor car #PXX 4592.

“As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged extensively. The driver and occupant of motor car #PXX 4592 received injuries and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by ambulance in an unconscious condition, where the occupant Ian Mekdeci subsequently died whilst receiving medical attention.

The driver, Sheik Baksh, was admitted a patient in the Emergency Unit at the hospital suffering from a broken left arm, laceration to the head and a punctured left lung. His condition is listed as critical,” details from police said.

Law enforcement also said: “A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motor jeep #PTT 4136 which showed 162% and 151% micrograms respectively, which is way above the legal limit. The driver in presently in custody assisting with the investigation”.

The matter is still being investigated.

