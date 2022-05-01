…as Marketplace ‘UncappeD’ returns 

OVER 120 small businesses, including 107 agro-processors, showcased their products and services on Saturday at the National Stadium, at the annual “UncappeD Marketplace” exhibition, which saw a grand return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Put on by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), the two-day event is primarily geared at promoting local agro-processed products, particularly those produced by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Some of the products on display ranged from soaps, facial and beauty products to seasonings, teas and protein bars. There were also plants and vegetables, and clothing by local designers on sale, while telecommunications provider, GTT also had a booth at the event.

“It’s all about the businesses, they’ve been eagerly waiting for this event. COVID-19 hurt their businesses badly and they have had rough time over the last few years, so they are here to re-showcase their existing products and some are showing new lines of product,” GMSA Vice President, Ramsay Ali, explained during an interview with the Sunday Chronicle.

The event is opened to the public free of cost. This year’s hosting is the fifth year that UncappeD is being held, and Ali shared that there are major plans to expand the event beyond Guyana’s shores, so that the Guyanese products on display can reach wider markets. There is a particular focus on overseas areas with large Guyanese diaspora.

“The whole objective of UncappeD, when we started, was that we were going to move [it] from the local scene to the Caribbean and then further into the diaspora. We had a setback but I think that we are back on track, and after this event we are going to start looking again,” Ali noted.

He further noted: “We have about 44 or 48 processors whose products are export ready in terms of quality, the packaging, and the necessary permission from all the regulatory bodies. So this is good for us and we are extremely happy. We’re hoping that by the end of the year we were able to visit at least one Caribbean country.”

Meanwhile, a new comer to the expo is 53-year-old artist Stephen McKenzie is the owner of ‘Wooden Words’ which produces sculpted words using wood.

McKenzie recently participated at the International Energy Conference and Exhibition that was held at the Marriott Hotel in February.

Encouraged by the response he got from there, he was excited to be part of another.

“It’s a good opportunity for persons to see your work and also to make purchases,” McKenzie shared during an interview at his booth.

This year was the second time that herbalist Debbie Argyle displayed at UncappeD, showcasing the products from her business ‘Magnificent Fragrances’.

She first participated in 2019, which was the last time the event was held. Ever since, she has been eagerly awaiting a chance to be part of it once again.

Debbie’s business produces organic candles and soaps retailing from $500. Persons interested in her products can contact her on 693-1556.

“I have been doing candles for five years, I have 10 fragrances. Then later, I started doing organic, soaps, face and body massage soaps. They are all herbal, it’s from the tree to your skin, everything is herbal. We have pure alas [aloe vera], neem, peppermint leaves, and even ninwah soaps,” she shared.

Another organic product business was ‘Nature’s Wrap’, which retails naturally made hair products. The business is run by young entrepreneur, Rondel Douglas.

Speaking about why he was excited to be part of UncappeD, Douglas said: “It’s good exposure for the business, because it’s a lot of networking, and that sort of stuff. For today, our day has been going pretty good we had quite a few customers stop by check all the products and make purchases.”

Douglas started his business in January 2020 just as the pandemic began to grow, so he is excited to see his business now flourishing.