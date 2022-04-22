News Archives
President to meet Opposition Leader on constitutional appointments
President, Dr Irfaan Ali
President, Dr Irfaan Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali said he will extend an invitation to Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton to meet him for talks on constitutional appointments. The meeting is expected to be held within the next two weeks.

The President made this announcement while speaking to reporters following the launch of the International Building Expo at the Pegasus Hotel on Wednesday evening. He said the Opposition Leader will receive a Letter of Invitation for the meeting soon.

President Ali noted that a number of constitutional matters need to be addressed, and as such, at the meeting those matters will be on the agenda.

Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton

“You know we have to get the Judicial Service Commission in place; so all the constitutional issues that require consultation with the Opposition will be on the table,” the Head of State said.

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Thursday, Norton indicated that he is ready to fulfill his Constitutional obligations, but would prefer consultations beyond the appointment of commissioners and judges.

After months of delay, Norton was recently selected by APNU+AFC Members of Parliament (MPs) to become Opposition Leader. The President had stated that he is willing to meet with the Opposition Leader, once one was selected by the Opposition.

