Minister Teixeira, team host LCDS consultation in Kamarang
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, interacts with stakeholders at the consultation
MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, on Wednesday, along with a team from the Office of the President and other key government agencies, conducted a consultation on the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) in Kamarang, Region Seven.

Representatives of Kako, Imbaimadai, Waramadong, Paruima, Philipai, Chinaweng, Jawalla, Warawata and other satellite villages were also present at the consultation held at the Kamarang Primary School.

A section of the gathering in Kamarang

As part of the government’s LCDS 2030 Agenda, consultations are being facilitated across the country with a diverse range of stakeholders to ensure comprehensive inclusion, participation, transparency and accountability.

Consultations are set to take place in various communities and villages in all 10 administrative regions. The goal of the consultation is to receive and incorporate broad-based feedbacks on the measures contained within the strategy. Based on the outcomes of these consultations, the LCDS 2030 will be updated and tabled in the National Assembly.

Staff Reporter

