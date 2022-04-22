Local brokerage firm ‘Rafeek and Moore’ gains ISO Certification

RAFEEK and Moore Licensed Customs House Brokers and Logistics, a local brokerage firm providing exceptional services to the Guyanese populace since 2010, has recently achieved the prestigious ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) 9001: 2015 Certification.

According to a release, ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organisation with a membership of 167 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

The firm, which is one hundred per cent Guyanese-owned, is also HAZMAT Certified for air and sea, as well as Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) certified, thus meeting all of the international standards of operation.

The release said that Rafeek and Moore (R&M), at Lot 260 Middle Street, North Cummingsburg, aims to maintain optimal service delivery with a dynamic team that is led by seasoned officers in the ‘Customs’ business – Colin Moore and Amanda Rafeek. The duo has extensive practice in the field, both having worked for the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA); pushing some 35 years of experience.

Moore is well-known for his outstanding work as then GRA Manager of Customs Law Enforcement Department with 21 years as a Customs officer, while Rafeek has worked within the Internal Revenue Department. Also a certified projects manager and tax consultant by GRA, Rafeek is the engine behind the business, having attained an Executive Masters in Business Administration from the University of the West Indies. Both partners are licensed customs house brokers, which led to R&M being recognised as one of the few “brokerage firms” in Guyana.

The team places a special emphasis on customer satisfaction and promises to deliver their clients’ merchandise through customs efficiently, economically and expeditiously.

“We treat all cargo, large or small, with the same amount of importance and we provide timely feedback to clients every step of the way,” Moore stated.

Regarding the ISO Certification, Moore and his team are satisfied that the hard work they put in to gain compliance has finally paid off. “It’s not just a status, but it helps us to manage better, meeting the requirements and expectations of you, our clients.”

The release said the firm aims to exceed client expectations when it comes to tax consultation, customs brokerage services, vessel clearance, HAZMAT Certified- IATA (air) and IMDG (ocean), trade advisers, work permits/extension of stay, tax compliance, NIS consulting, investment agreement/free trade agreement and other duty-free special provisions, transportation-inland trucking, book keeping and property transfers.