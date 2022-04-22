Rose Hall woman severely injured during alleged robbery 

AN elderly woman is reportedly in critical condition after she was injured by a suspected bandit during an alleged robbery at her house at Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice, on Thursday.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Jamool Mookshah’s throat was slashed by a suspect who purportedly gained entry into the victim’s backyard by scaling the back fence.

One of Mookshah’s neighbours, who would check on her from time to time, purportedly found the woman in a pool of blood and alerted other residents.

The injured woman was then rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she is listed as critical.

Up to press time, officers of the Guyana Police Force were conducting investigations at the scene of the crime.