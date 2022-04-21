Woman dies in Bachelor’s Adventure fire

NICHOLA Marshall Jacobs, 51, of Lot 14 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara died on Wednesday after a fire of unknown origin destroyed her house.

She was in the house at the time of the blaze.

According to reports, the house she occupied had no electricity, she lived alone and was last seen alive at about 11:00 hrs.

Police said a fire tender, assisted by four other ranks of the Melanie Fire Service, arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

The scene was processed and photographed by a member of the Crime Scene Unit and the partial burnt remains of Nicola Jacobs was seen in the debris.

Her remains were escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting an autopsy.