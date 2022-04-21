News Archives
Teen wanted for murder of Venezuelan in Port Kaituma
Wanted: Luis Jose Medina Zapata
Wanted: Luis Jose Medina Zapata

LUIS Jose Medina Zapata, 19, known as ‘Kemos’, is wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in connection with the murder of Felipe Galaviz.

Galaviz is a Venezuelan national who was stabbed to death on April 15 at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, Region One.

The suspect’s last known addresses are listed as Oronoque, Port Kaituma and Tucupita, Venezuela.

Police said that the incident occurred at about 23:30hrs. Ranks from the Mabaruma Police Station were deployed to the scene.

It is alleged that the suspect came home and met his wife and Galaviz consuming alcohol.

An argument reportedly ensued among them and there was a confrontation. Subsequently, Galaviz was stabbed to his neck and shoulder by the suspect who later fled the scene.

Galaviz was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he received treatment but subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Police had noted that five persons, including the suspect’s wife, were initially arrested.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the police on 216-0251, 216-0254, 216-0251, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.

