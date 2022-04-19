News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over two dozen vehicles handed over to Region Nine communities
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
handover1

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, handed over more than two dozen vehicles to over 20 communities in the Rupununi during his visit to Region Nine on Saturday.

According to a post on the President’s Facebook page, the government is aggressively pushing to enhance the lives of people living in the hinterland.

Among the vehicles distributed for community development were tractors with trailers, canters, buses and ATVs. A pickup and a backhoe were also handed over.

The communities of Karaudanawa, Aishalton, Awaruwaunau, Sawariwau, Kwaimatta, Yakarinta, Toka, Woweta, Massara, Crash Water and Kumu received buses; Shea, Kattur, Semonie and Koksheabi received ATVs and Parishara, Hiawa and Quarrie received tractors.

Katoka and Nappi received canters, while St Ignatius received a backhoe and Massara a pickup. (Office of the President)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.