Over two dozen vehicles handed over to Region Nine communities

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, handed over more than two dozen vehicles to over 20 communities in the Rupununi during his visit to Region Nine on Saturday.

According to a post on the President’s Facebook page, the government is aggressively pushing to enhance the lives of people living in the hinterland.

Among the vehicles distributed for community development were tractors with trailers, canters, buses and ATVs. A pickup and a backhoe were also handed over.

The communities of Karaudanawa, Aishalton, Awaruwaunau, Sawariwau, Kwaimatta, Yakarinta, Toka, Woweta, Massara, Crash Water and Kumu received buses; Shea, Kattur, Semonie and Koksheabi received ATVs and Parishara, Hiawa and Quarrie received tractors.

Katoka and Nappi received canters, while St Ignatius received a backhoe and Massara a pickup. (Office of the President)