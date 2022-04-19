Family picnics mark return of Easter celebration

AFTER two years of not being able to celebrate Easter with traditional family outings, Guyanese came out in huge numbers on Monday and were overjoyed to finally be able to see things return to near normalcy.

With Easter Monday celebrated as a day of coming together with family and friends, picnicking and flying kites with the children, Guyanese were prevented from doing this over the past two years due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic restricted gatherings and caused the closure of many public spaces, including the Botanical Gardens, National Park and Seawalls.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited several of these popular spots on Monday, they were all abuzz with the regular activities. Being home over the past two years has made persons all the more appreciative of such privileges as being able to get together with family outdoors.

“It’s very refreshing and helped us to understand the importance of the togetherness with family members and how we should cherish every moment,” commented Compton Bobb, who had gathered with his family at the National Park.

“To see the National Park and the [Botanical] Gardens opening it is very meaningful, and it is for us to be able to make the best use of this opportunity. It’s been a long time indeed when we haven’t had the chance to express our self [sic] in this way, so it’s so nice to see everyone out,” he noted.

Over at the Botanical Gardens, 26-year-old Ashanti Davis was out with her son and other family and friends who made up the huge gathering of picnickers. She too was extremely grateful to be out.

“I love the fact that I get to get together on a holiday with my family, coming together as a family that’s very important to me. I love that Easter is about everybody getting together, come out and having a fun time,” said Davis.

She added: “Overall, I think everyone is excited to be back out again and I like the way how the Garden just opened up back for everyone. It’s great to be back out again because last year and the year before we had to spend it at home. We still had family gatherings, but it’s still not the same as being out, especially for the kids. So it’s been really great, everybody looks great. You got to dress up, you got to play games, relax and whatever you want to do.”

Celebrating Easter as normal was made possible with the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions in February, by the National COVID-19 Task Force. President Irfaan Ali had explained that the decision to lift the restrictions was done, given that many of the restrictive measures which affect economic development were no longer contributing to curbing the spread of the deadly virus, while public education, awareness and vaccination are the most effective tools.

Due to its restriction, COVID-19 had taken a toll on the mental health of many persons due to the lack of ability to properly socialise and carry on normal life. As such, Guyanese were eager to see a post-COVID-19 restrictions era.

Vidya Ramraj, 24, was particularly glad that she was able to take her children out and have them experience the Easter tradition the way she did as a child.

“It’s a tradition for me to go out every year and I want to carry on it with my children, so I’m glad that we get to come out this year,” she said.

Ramraj was also out at the Botanical Gardens, where she was celebrating the day with her husband, Krishan Ramanand and their three children. The family had travelled all the way from Cummings Lodge on the East Coast Demerara.

As she spoke with the Guyana Chronicle, her husband was busy helping his children to get the family’s kite to stay in the air.

“They’re having a good time and I’m glad I got to bring them out because they love the fun. We were out here since 11 and it’s been really good,” he commented.

