Essequibians celebrate Easter picnic style

SCORES of families in Region Two converged on Perservance Beach to celebrate the Christian holiday, Easter, for the first in two years, on Monday.

With the lifting of COVID restrictions, persons came out in their full numbers to fly their kites and to relax under their tents while enjoying the fresh breeze.

Many were seen making “Bar-B-Que” on the beach, while others brought out their minibars and chairs as the children were busy flying their kites on the beach. The beach was transformed into family picnic zone.

Apart from the festivities, some youths from La Belle Alliance this year made a 10-foot kite, which was taken to the Perservance Beach and many party-goers took the opportunity to take a photograph with it.

“We can go out now and enjoy ourselves, we still need to be careful, but we can still enjoy the spirit of Easter,” said Barry Singh, one of the persons who made the big kite.

Meanwhile, those who did not visit the beaches were at the ballfields and popular resorts enjoying the time with friends and family.

The blue sky was dotted with kites of all shapes, sizes and colours.

Though Easter is Christian in origin, the holiday in Guyana is celebrated by Christians and non-Christians alike.