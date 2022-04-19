Guyana to participate in Cuba trade fair

THE Havana International Trade Fair (FIHAV) will be held on November 14-18, 2022 and the Organising Committee and the Cuban Chamber of Commerce have been continuously advancing preparations.

This is according to Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, who noted that

FIHAV, a major annual event which began in 1983, was postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trade fair is being developed with the objective of “having an overwhelmingly successful event this year,” said Ambassador Majeed.

Dr. Celia Labora, head of the International Relations Department and Arlenys Ponce Verdecia, Specialist on Guyana and the Caribbean, noted that physical and logistical preparations were moving apace rapidly and official invitations are being sent to individuals and business organisations.

With respect to Guyana, President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Rafeek Khan, has already signalled his intention to participate in the fair.

During FIHAV 2022, there will be a specially organised investment forum that will be open to Cuban and foreign businessmen and potential foreign investors.