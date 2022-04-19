Fisherman who allegedly killed wife yet to be arrested

VIJAIMAL Raj, a fisherman who ended three decades of marriage on April 11, 2022, after he allegedly stabbed his wife, Savitrie Raj, to death, is yet to be apprehended, police have confirmed.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 01:00 hours at the couple’s Lot 563 Fifteenth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara home.

Recounting the incident, the couple’s son said that he was in the lower flat of their two-storey house when he heard his mother scream. Alarmed, the boy rushed upstairs and found his mother lying on a bed with blood on her body.

He subsequently saw his father flee the scene through a window. The Guyana Police Force has since issued a wanted bulletin for the fisherman.

An emergency medical technician attached to the Melanie Fire Station was summoned and responded immediately, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The body was escorted to Jerrick’s Funeral Home where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Reports are that the couple were reportedly having problems in their marriage and recently the wife filed a complaint against the husband after he physically assaulted her with a bottle.

The man was charged in early April but released on bail and the two continued to live together. He was slated to return to court for the continuation of the assault case.

Persons who may have information about the man’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police on 229-2700, 229-2219, 229-2557, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or visit the nearest police station.