Major plans in the pipeline for Albouystown

–Minister Indar says during meeting with community residents

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, will soon announce major developmental plans for the Albouystown community, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, has said.

Minister Indar made this announcement during a meeting in the community on Saturday, after residents raised a number of issues affecting the community.

“There is something significant planned for this area that the President himself will announce… I will defer that to the President, but you do not worry about works and so, that will come here, do not worry about it,” Minister Indar said.

Some of the issues raised included the need for better roads, a safe space for children to utilise, and street lights for better security.

With that, the minister further said that he, along with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, will soon be hosting an outreach in the community.

“His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali asked myself and Minister Charles Ramson to come to this community to do a full outreach. This is not a full outreach. I just came to give some kites and some of the elder folks some hampers for the Easter weekend. I am coming back with Minister Ramson to do a full outreach to deal with all of these matters systematically,” Minister Indar said.

The minister also committed to installing street lights in the community, but also called on residents to keep an eye out for persons who would want to vandalise them.

A commitment was also made by Minister Indar to donate sports gear to the “Pace and Power” boxing gym in the community which has 25 members.

Following the meeting, Minister Indar distributed a number of food hampers to the elderly, and kites to the children for the Easter holiday.