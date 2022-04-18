$77M Ministry of Finance annex to be constructed

THE Ministry of Finance has invited eligible companies to submit bids for the construction of a new annex.

In an official Invitation to Bid published in the Sunday Chronicle, the ministry noted that the annex will be constructed at Lot 77 Croal Street, Stabroek.

According to an initial engineer’s estimate, the project is expected to cost $77,600,000 and the delivery or construction period is slated for 150 days or just under five months.

To this end, it was noted that bidders should submit their bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board no later than May 10, 2022 at 09:00hrs. As a result, the bids will be opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration board on the same date.

This project is part of the government’s 2022 budget, which provides massive resources for infrastructural advancement throughout the country.