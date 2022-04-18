‘Caddy ole punch,’ picnics and everything Easter

THERE is a buzzing in the air, a familiar humming. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the sound of a “caddy ole punch” dancing with the April winds, indicating that Easter is once again upon us.

Growing up, there were three festivals that I was always anxious to celebrate: Mashramani, Christmas and Easter. But over the past two years the festivities to which I have grown accustomed to enjoying were hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this year, as the country moves into what is seemingly a post-pandemic world, I’m finally able to revel again and indulge in some of the activities that I’ve been longing for.

WE OUTSIDE!

It is a well-known tradition for Guyanese/Caribbean people to fly kites on and around Easter Day.

The seawalls, playfields and local parks attract thousands of kite flyers, picnickers and vendors. And after a two-year hiatus, I’m excited to see Guyanese celebrating Easter in all its glory. So, I’d like to reminisce on the glorious memories I made in the previous years before COVID-19.

FLASHBACK

In anticipation of Easter Monday and kite flying, I would always purchase my kite weeks before the actual holiday; this is a norm for most Guyanese. It was either the easy way out or I’d make my own kite, ripping the pages of exercise books and “stealing” the pointers from my grandmother’s broom along with her spools of thread from her trusty sewing kit.

And not forgetting butchering pieces of my clothing to make a tail for my kite; this often got me into trouble and I’m sure many of you can relate.

Outside of kite flying, I’ve always looked forward to having picnics with my family. Every Easter Monday, my cousin and I would get well dressed in our best floral dresses and set up a small tent to shelter us from the sun or rain.

With a bag packed with goodies to eat and drink on one shoulder and our kites in the one hand, we would make our way to the Victoria seawall, which is a short walking distance from our home. Sometimes we would head to the seawall from as early as 07:00hrs.

We often came out this early to catch the “morning breeze” and also because it was less crowded, which meant there were fewer chances of our kites getting entangled with someone else’s, which can often be frustrating.

We would return to our home in the wee hours of the afternoon, exhausted and very much sun- burnt, but always contented and happy and still filled with much energy to do it all again the next day.

EASTER AND ITS SIGNIFICANCE

Easter, though having a deep religious significance, is traditionally a day for family outings in Guyana. It is a day when the beaches and open spaces are crowded with kite-flyers.

The occasion is a colourful spectacle with kites of all shapes, sizes and colours dominating the skies, while families and friends enjoy a picnic or barbecue on the beach or in the parks.

While attention is largely placed on the festivities of Easter, the religious side of the festival is very much alive in the various denominations of the Christian community.

It is considered one of the most auspicious days for the Christian community, as the day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring. On the days leading up to Easter, several church services are held.

The raising of kites into the skies on Easter Sunday and Monday is said to symbolise the ascension of Jesus into heaven.