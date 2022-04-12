Alleged speeding motorcyclist kills Tucville teen

A 14-year-old student of the Tucville Secondary School has lost her life after a motorcycle crashed into her while she was riding her bicycle along the Section ‘E’ Field, Sophia, Main Access Road, on Sunday.

According to police reports, Makida Quick, who lived at Lot 668 Section ‘D’ Field, Sophia, was reportedly riding a bicycle alongside her younger sibling, heading towards their grandfather, who lives nearby to them.

Reports are that the sisters were riding south along the eastern side of the main road while 21-year-old Glenton Redman was in a lying position, riding his motorcycle reportedly at a fast rate when he lost control and crashed into Quick.

Quick, as a result of the collision, was flung some distance into the air before falling into a nearby drain. Redman of Lot 1584 Section ‘E’ Field, Sophia, fell onto the surface of the road.

Police said that they were both picked up in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Accident and Emergency Unit, where Quick was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary.

The motorcyclist, police said, who is not the holder of a provisional or driver’s licence subsequently regained consciousness and is currently receiving medical attention under police guard.