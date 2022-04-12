News Archives
Crime Chief attends AMERIPOL conference
Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, engaging President of the Republic of Columbia, Ivan Duque Marquez, at the AMERIPOL Conference
CRIME Chief, Wendell Blanhum, attended the XIII Conference of AMERIPOL and Council of Directors of the Community of Police of the Americas, which was held on the April 7 and 8, 2022, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

AMERIPOL is an internationally integrated organisation whose purpose is to promote and strengthen police co-operation in scientific and technical training, as well as to streamline the sharing of information utilised for intelligence purposes.

The organisation aims to co-ordinate and enhance efforts in criminal investigations and increase judicial assistance between the police and its counterparts in America.

Further, during the voting process at the conference, the International Red Cross Committee was elected and welcomed as the newest observer agency to AMERIPOL.

