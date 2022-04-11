Health Ministry offering support to cancer patients

MINISTER of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said the government has been offering support to Cancer patients through various mechanisms.

During his COVID-19 update last Friday, the Health Minister said that, as long as patients were enrolled at the clinic of the Georgetown Public Hospital, the necessary medication that is required is sourced through the hospital.

“Generally the medications are quite costly but we are able to buy it for our patients so I know a lot of breast cancer patients have benefitted from the medication that we offer at the hospital.”

He explained that for patients who need radiotherapy, they are referred to the Cancer Institute which is located in the GPHC’s compound.

While it is a private institution, Dr. Anthony noted that once people are referred there, the government assists in paying the cost for the treatment.

“There’s a procedure of how to get that assistance but we generally will pay for our patients to get radiotherapy there.”

Earlier this year, Dr. Anthony, in an address on World Cancer Day, stated that the ministry will work with key stakeholders to develop a national cancer control plan to better manage and oversee all cancer control activities of the ministry.