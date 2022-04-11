News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Malaria treatment more accessible in most affected regions – Dr Anthony
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

MINISTER of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said that more people have access to malaria treatment in some of the most affected regions.

During his daily COVID-19 update on Friday last, the Health Minister listed Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine as the regions with the most malaria cases, noting that healthcare workers have been working hard to make diagnoses and provide treatment.

Dr Anthony posited that healthcare workers were trained to diagnose people with this infection.

“So, we have done that in these regions and those healthcare workers have been working very hard to make those diagnoses. We have more people trained, they have manuals that they go through these things with and they report obviously to us.”

Dr Anthony explained that because the country has been tackling malaria for quite some time, authorities from time to time have to evaluate whether the treatments are effective.

According to the minister, “In other parts of the world if you continue using the same treatments, these parasites can become resistant to the medicines that you are giving and we have been working very closely with Harvard University to look at whether or not the parasites here have developed any sort of resistance to the medications that we are using.”

While a number of initiatives are ongoing to deal with the malaria issue in the country, Dr Anthony added that the Ministry of Health has also partnered with Johns Hopkins University to educate people and help them understand the importance of treatment and the signs and symptoms of malaria, while also trying to dispel myths about it.

Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans. People who get malaria are typically very sick with high fever, shaking chills, and flu-like illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.