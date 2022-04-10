Massive market tarmac on cards for Leonora

–stakeholders to be engaged later this month

BUSINESS operations at the massive Leonora Market, West Coast Demerara, are expected to be enhanced with the construction of a massive market tarmac.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali cited the need for such a facility to reduce congestion in the market, following a walk-about on Saturday.

The Leonora Market has been a hub for micro entrepreneurs throughout the years, with many long-standing businesses and new ventures expanding their operations throughout the market.

This massive expansion has seen many persons leaving the market and moving closer to the road. And while this is good for business, it has been leading to congestion along the main road.

Aside from the average commuters, vendors who occupy rented stalls in the market have faced the brunt of this location change, with many saying that since people have the opportunity to make their purchases at the “roadside” the chances of them going into the market have significantly been reduced.

President Ali related that the government’s vision is to transform the market into a massive tarmac that would cater to both vendors in the market as well as those vendors who have chosen to “set up shop” along the roadways leading to the market.

In his view, the current setup of the market allows for disproportionate access to a larger group of shoppers.

“In huge markets like these, you have difficulty; it is the chicken and egg scenario. The road has to be done, but the vendors are on the road; there is an existing market but vendors are outside of the market; the people inside are suffering,” President Ali said.

He added that based on his interactions with the vendors of the market, many of them seem inclined to have the market tarmac as it would create not only a more organised business hub, but also a more equitable chance for vendors to get business.

The Head of State who himself previously frequented the Leonora Market, said that, based on his own experiences and interactions at the market, it was easy to understand the perspectives of vendors and craft a solution that would target their needs.

He said that, even as plans have been disclosed, several ministers of the government are set to host consultations later this month with several stakeholders who would be affected by this change.

“As a Guyanese family, you have to come up with a common solution and that common solution has to be around a shared interest, shared responsibility, and shared benefit and that is why Minister Indar, Minister Priya, Minister Oneidge and Minister Ashni, will be coming back here next week to meet with all the stakeholders,” the President said.

Following the establishment of the market tarmac, the government will assess innovative ways to upgrade the infrastructure to equip vendors with additional resources that would aid in their business operations.

Aside from the creation of a market tarmac, the President said that vendors, shoppers, and residents of Leonora are set to benefit from significant road upgrades in the area, which are being done to boost the accessibility and efficiency within the community.