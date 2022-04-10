News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Linden’s electricity subsidy will not be removed – Jagdeo
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a recent meeting with residents of Region 10
Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a recent meeting with residents of Region 10

-Interim Management Committee established to handle mismanagement

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has reassured residents of Linden, Region 10, that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has no intention to remove their electricity subsidy.
The Vice-President on Saturday responded to comments made by Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Aubrey Norton, who recently claimed that the electricity rates in Linden will be increased.
During a meeting with workers of the Linden Utility Services Co-op Society Limited on Friday, Norton claimed that the PPP/C government will have the Interim Management Committee (IMC) remove the subsidy.
But Jagdeo in a statement on Facebook rejected this claim.
“Reeling from his rejection by the people of Linden as evidenced by the poor turnout at his meeting, Aubrey Norton has embarked on his familiar acts of deception and desperation.
“The most recent of such is his peddling of the lie that the PPP/C Government plans to remove the electricity subsidy from Region 10. This is totally untrue as the government has no such plans.
“Guyanese should therefore not fall prey to Norton’s attempt to mislead and cause panic,” the Vice-President noted.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips on Saturday revealed that the IMC was actually established to manage the Linden Utility Co-operative Society Limited (LUCSL).
“This action followed a determination by the Chief Co-operative Development Officer (CCDO) that LUCSL is being mismanaged,” the Prime Minister stated on his Facebook page.
He went on to explain that the Co-operative Society Act, Chapter 88:01, empowers the CCDO to take over any Cooperative or Friendly Society, or Credit Union, that in the opinion of the CCDO is being mismanaged or is not transparent.
“As such, an Interim Management Committee comprising of [sic] seven Lindeners of good standing was appointed by the CCDO to manage the society,” the Prime Minister revealed.
The seven Lindeners are: Renee Mac Donald, Chairperson; Winston Caesar, Hilton Lyle, Wanda Richmond, Courtney Handy, Leon Greaves and Latoya Walks.
And according to the Prime Minister, “at no time were they told that there will be any increase of electricity rates for Linden.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.