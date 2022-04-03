News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Turnkey housing programme to be expanded in Region Three
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal addresses engineers and contractors on site
Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal addresses engineers and contractors on site

— 2,000 house lot recipients to soon commence construction

THE Housing and Water Ministry will be expanding its turnkey housing programme to Region Three as lands have been reserved for close to 200 low-income and moderate-income homes to be built in Edinburg, Anna Catherina and Meten-Meer-Zorg, according to Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal.

This is aimed, he said, at providing more comprehensive and sustainable housing options for all Guyanese.
Further, approximately 2,000 Guyanese who have been allocated lands in Region Three can look forward to commencing the construction of their dream homes by the end of April 2022.

Aerial view of Cornelia Ida Housing Development Region Three

This comes as infrastructural works such as roads, bridges and culverts, near completion in Edinburg, Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida, Stewartville and Meten-Meer-Zorg. Water distribution and electrical networks are also being installed in the schemes.

Minister Croal visited the sites on Friday, where he met with contractors.
“We have people that [sic] are awaiting to occupy their lands. It means a lot for the economy and a lot for them individually,” the minister noted.

He stated that while the works started under the ministry’s 2021 work programme, there were notable delays, as some lands were owned by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and existing crops were to be harvested before the project.

Aerial View of Meten-meer- Zorg Housing Development, Region Three

However, some dissatisfaction was still noted with the pace of contractors, particularly at Meten-Meer-Zorg, which allottees will be able to access in May compared to April with the other schemes. As such, the minister urged that the works be expedited.

“We are applying liquidated damages to those who have not received an extension permit. Similarly for the new contracts that have been awarded under the 2022 programme, we are going to be very rigid in its implementation because we have people that are awaiting to be able to access their new lot,” said the minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.