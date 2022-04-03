Turnkey housing programme to be expanded in Region Three

— 2,000 house lot recipients to soon commence construction

THE Housing and Water Ministry will be expanding its turnkey housing programme to Region Three as lands have been reserved for close to 200 low-income and moderate-income homes to be built in Edinburg, Anna Catherina and Meten-Meer-Zorg, according to Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal.

This is aimed, he said, at providing more comprehensive and sustainable housing options for all Guyanese.

Further, approximately 2,000 Guyanese who have been allocated lands in Region Three can look forward to commencing the construction of their dream homes by the end of April 2022.

This comes as infrastructural works such as roads, bridges and culverts, near completion in Edinburg, Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida, Stewartville and Meten-Meer-Zorg. Water distribution and electrical networks are also being installed in the schemes.

Minister Croal visited the sites on Friday, where he met with contractors.

“We have people that [sic] are awaiting to occupy their lands. It means a lot for the economy and a lot for them individually,” the minister noted.

He stated that while the works started under the ministry’s 2021 work programme, there were notable delays, as some lands were owned by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and existing crops were to be harvested before the project.

However, some dissatisfaction was still noted with the pace of contractors, particularly at Meten-Meer-Zorg, which allottees will be able to access in May compared to April with the other schemes. As such, the minister urged that the works be expedited.

“We are applying liquidated damages to those who have not received an extension permit. Similarly for the new contracts that have been awarded under the 2022 programme, we are going to be very rigid in its implementation because we have people that are awaiting to be able to access their new lot,” said the minister.