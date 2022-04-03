News Archives
Mohamed’s Enterprise gives assistance to affected Uitvlugt Estate workers
Uitvlugt Estate workers received much-needed assistance on Saturday (Delano Williams photo)
Uitvlugt Estate workers received much-needed assistance on Saturday (Delano Williams photo)

GUYSUCO in collaboration with local business, Mohammed’s Enterprise, on Saturday donated packages of rice to over 300 Uitvlugt Estate workers affected by closure of the estate’s factory, caused by mechanical issues.
Businessman Azruddin Mohamed said the company saw it fit to lend a hand to the estate workers after learning that the halt in operations at the factory has affected them and their families.

“We are always supportive of philanthropy, giving back and supporting people who are in need, so after receiving the call we knew we had to help out these over 300 workers. Added to that, right now everyone is fasting as part of Lent, Ramadan, and Navratri, so we wanted to do this as part of giving back, trying to help the estate workers who are out of a job for the past month,” Mohammed stated.

Government in Budget 2022 allocated some $6 billion to boost GuySuCo’s field and factory operations and according to President, Dr Irfaan Ali, the company’s prosperity is also linked to the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Guyanese families.

In addition to directly maintaining thousands of jobs, President Ali said that the allocations for GuySuCo will also stimulate economic activities in several communities across the country.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
