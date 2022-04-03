KNRO donates new ambulance to Kwakwani hospital

News Archives
Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall spoke with officials from the KNRO and others in attendance after the key to the ambulance was handed over at Independence Park, Kwakwani, Region 10
ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Legal Affairs Minister Mohabir Anil Nandlall on Friday witnessed the handing over of an ambulance to the Kwakwani hospital by the Kwakwani Natural Resources Organisation (KNRO) at Independence Park, Kwakwani, Region 10.

According to a press release, Lamuel Carmichael, Secretary for the KNRO handed the keys of the vehicle to the Doctor-in-Charge of the institution and a driver attached to the Kwakwani Hospital.
The Attorney-General, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Health, and the people of Kwakwani, thanked the organisation for its generous contribution.

He observed that just recently, this very organisation donated some $15M towards the rehabilitation of a school in the community and thus far has made over $65M in similar contributions to various endeavours in the community.

In lauding the efforts of this organisation, the Attorney-General acknowledged the important role that they are playing as a corporate citizen in not only taking from the resources in the community but, also giving back to the community and the people in kind.

He emphasised that civil, civic and non-governmental organisations must continue to partner with the government in improving the quality of life of citizens in a quest to create a better society.

