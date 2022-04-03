Caregiver’s guide to Children’s OTC preparations

A CHILD’S caregiver is required to be equipped with the general knowledge of children’s medication(s), dos and don’ts and to know when you should seek emergency medical help.

Recommendations on product usage can be guided by a pharmacist. The MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency) in the UK endorses access to children’s OTC medicines without a general practitioner from age four. Certainly though, such medications should not be stocked at patent shops such as supermarkets, gas stations and other convenience stores since there is no pharmacist present to provide invaluable guidance and cautionary advice to the child’s caregiver.

As the child increases in age and body weight, dosage adjustments are made when administering medications since the clinical response may vary from child to child. Detailed dosage information can be found on the labels of such products.

Generally as a rule of thumb, cough medications are not dispensed without a pediatrician’s approval for children under two years of age. This is endorsed by the US FDA (Food and Drugs Authority). These include locally available preparations like the Histal range (EX- Expectorant, DC- Decongestant and DM- Dextromethorphan), Ferrol DM and Chlorophan (syrup and expectorant) and the Tussadryl range. The latter product portfolio has a modified formulation to include an antipyretic (fever reducer) agent and is marketed for babies with a cough and cold from three months of age.

Antipyretics, in older children’s flu and cold preparations, have additional benefits for sore throat and maybe combined with either a cough suppressant and or an expectorant, depending if there is dry or unproductive cough or a chesty cough. OTC products such as Cetamol liquid for children (day and or night) may be considered depending on the child’s symptoms. A temperature check is always an asset in these situations.

Other preparations such as Viscof S and Bronchosolvin are prescribed for cough associated with wheezing or shortness of breath because they have additive bronchodilator effect.

For babies, below three months of age, pain and fever reducers must be used only under the supervision of a medical doctor. The recommended antipyretic is paracetamol (Phanadyl or Panadol) especially after taking vaccines.

Combination preparations with two anti-pyretic agents, ibuprofen and paracetamol (such as Ibugesic) is a scheduled H drug and should not be sold without a prescription from a medical doctor because of induced side effects of bronchospasm in asthmatic children. Likewise Advil or ibuprofen syrup may cause similar effects in the same category of children and is not recommended below six months.

With respect to other types of OTCs, multivitamins syrups may be recommended when the child is malnourished and may be used from as young as one month (such as Haliborange) or from five months of age (such as Juviton syrup), under the supervision of a pharmacist. Other booster vitamins such as Bell’s Vitamin C liquid can be taken from six months of age if the child’s immune system is compromised.

The FDA has not endorsed children’s homeopathic products, especially for children under four years of age, clearly indicating that they have not met with the required safety standards nor have they been proven efficacious. As a matter of fact, severe side effects such as seizure, rapid heartbeat, allergic reactions and breathing difficulties were observed with some of these products later resulting in hospitalisation.

Additionally screening for duplication of ingredients, that cause an accidental overdose, may prevent serious life-threatening consequences. Similarly, incorrect dosage due to an increased dose frequency or higher dose amounts, if it is not measured accurately, can have the same resultant effect.

Appropriate measuring devices are important and eating utensils will not suffice. For babies and infants droppers are best used to get the job done. It must be noted that 5ml is equivalent to one teaspoon whilst 15ml is one tablespoon.

Aspirin, chemically known as acetylsalicylate or salicylic acid, is not recommended for children because of Reye syndrome, which can become life threating in severe cases.

Another factor to be considered for children’s preparation is taste. Once it appeals to the child’s taste buds the child is less likely to reject the medication. Sometimes their favorite beverages can be mixed with the preparations to mask an unpleasant taste some formula may have.

Always consult with healthcare provider before double dosing on medication or co-administering with another preparation. Every medication will have to be broken down and filtered by the child’s developing organs.

Apart from medication guidance, the following signs will indicate to the caregiver when to call a doctor; if there is a temperature of 100.4F (two months or younger), 102F at any age, blue lips, labored breathing, severe headaches, dehydration from not drinking or eating, diarrhea or vomiting, persistent ear pain or if there is no sign of improvement in the child’s condition.

