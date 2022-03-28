News Archives
Russian billionaire who owns Chelsea FC suffers suspected poisoning in Ukraine
Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich (Photo credited to Anthony Anex/KEYSTONE/picture alliance)
Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich (Photo credited to Anthony Anex/KEYSTONE/picture alliance)

A Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich, has suffered suspected poisoning while participating in peace talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, multiple sources confirmed.

The billionaire, who owns the Chelsea Football Club, is believed to be recovering, according to a BBC report.

A few weeks ago, German media reported that Abramovich had suffered sanctions from the British government which froze his assets. “The sanctions mean Abramovich will not be able to proceed with his planned sale of the club, putting its future in doubt,” DW media house reported earlier in March.

DW said the “Premier League club Chelsea are now effectively under the control of the British government” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is a developing story.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
