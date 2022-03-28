38 young mothers graduate Education Ministry’s reintegration programme

MASTERING cosmetology skills to gain employment, 38 adolescent mothers are now set to become entrepreneurs following their graduation from the Ministry of Education’s Adolescent Mothers into the Education System programme, a release from the ministry confirmed today.

According to the release, the programme was coordinated by the Education Ministry’s Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) Unit in collaboration with the Carnegie School of Home Economics in Georgetown and Kevin’s Reflection in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).