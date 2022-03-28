News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
38 young mothers graduate Education Ministry’s reintegration programme
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
(Photo credit to Ministry of Education)
(Photo credit to Ministry of Education)
MASTERING cosmetology skills to gain employment, 38 adolescent mothers are now set to become entrepreneurs following their graduation from the Ministry of Education’s Adolescent Mothers into the Education System programme, a release from the ministry confirmed today.
According to the release, the programme was coordinated by the Education Ministry’s Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) Unit in collaboration with the Carnegie School of Home Economics in Georgetown and Kevin’s Reflection in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).
The participating young women were from Regions 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), and 10.
“The young women were congratulated on successfully completing the programme and were encouraged to position themselves to take advantage of future opportunities,” the Education Ministry said.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.