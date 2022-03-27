New $37 million Eccles fire station completed

– to be commissioned soon

-works ongoing at Ogle fire station

IN keeping with government’s mission of improving fire-fighting service, the new $37 million fire station on the East Bank of Demerara is at a “practical” completion rate and is expected to be commissioned soon, according to Permanent Sectary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas.

The government’s plan for the construction of the new fire station was disclosed last year by the then Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, who had noted that the strategic location of the facility was geared at improving the infrastructural aspect of the Guyana Fire Service.

Construction of the fire station began in June 2021; it will accommodate two fire tenders and one emergency medical services (EMS) ambulance.

In an invited comment, Fire Chief (ag), Gregory Wickham, told the Sunday Chronicle that the new facility will significantly boost the services provided to residents on the East Bank of Demerara, noting that, previously, firefighters had to be dispatched from some distance in order to respond to any calls by residents.

“The West Ruimveldt and Diamond fire stations would have been covering the communities from Eccles straight up to Diamond, but now that we will have that station being made operable, it will offer better coverage to the members of the community, and, of course, our response time will be greatly developed or better because we have a station within that community,” Wickham stated.

He said that the construction of the fire station directly corelates with the Fire Service’s ten-point plan to improve the quality of service being provided.

The ten-point plan entails the modernisation and renovation of existing fire stations; collaboration with government agencies; implementation of a fire service building code; establishment of a legal department; creation of an Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) department; training courses for staff both locally and internationally; establishment of a public relations unit; operational pole training for all staff; and expansion of emergency medical service.

Meanwhile, works are ongoing for the reconstruction of the fire station at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, at a cost of over $76 million; this new facility will accommodate two fire tenders and one EMS ambulance.

The Ogle fire station will house a control room, office space for senior officers and administrative staff, a gym and a conference room. And, under the auspices of the Ministry of Home Affairs, it will be equipped in accordance with the standards and recommended practice contained in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 14 Aerodromes and ICAO Doc 9137 Airport service manual to provide Rescue and Firefighting Services at the Eugene. F Correia International Airport, Ogle, same as the one currently in operation.

The Fire Chief noted that this investment by the government will significantly boost the fire-fighting capability not just at the Ogle Airport but all across the East Coast of Demerara.